In between dates on their co-headlining tour, Lil Wayne & blink-182 have teamed up for a new mash-up of “What’s My Age Again?” and “A Milli.”

The track, which was previously performed & debuted in a live version a few months ago, brings the two very different songs together fairly seamlessly. Mashing up “What’s My Age Again?” from blink-182’s album Enema of the State and “A Milli” off Weezy’s 2008 album Tha Carter III, the record finds Weezy rapping the lyrics over the rock-indued production, before the hook to “What’s My Age Again” plays during the chorus.

On Aug. 27, blink-182 and Lil Wayne will kick off the second leg of their co-headlining tour in Irvine, California,. From there, they’ll go through cities like Seattle, Chicago, and New York before wrapping things up in Sacramento on October 12th.

Both artists are prepping a new album too. blink-182 is gearing up to release its new album Nine on Sept. 20, while Lil Wayne is rumored to be working on his Funeral album.

Check out the mashup of Wayne & Blink (below) and let us know what you think. You feeling it or nah?