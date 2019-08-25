mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Wayne & Blink-182 Finally Drop Their "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" Mashup

August 25, 2019 15:28
What's My Age Again? / A Milli
Lil Wayne & blink-182

Lil Wayne and blink-182 have lost sight of time.


The "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" has been in circulation ever since the live version was uploaded in May, followed by the official stream a few days ago. On paper, Weezy and the pop-punkers are a match made in heaven, all four of them combined. But even their chemistry, based around a playful and rebellious spirit, hasn't always worked to their advantage, as Lil Wayne almost quit on the tour out of sheer frustration.

After completing a few more rounds, the last few as a headlining act, Lil Wayne has cooled his jets. The "What's My Age Again? / A Milli" mash-up is a reminder to fans of both Weezy and blink-182, that brighter days lay in the past, but that's hardly a bad thing when you account for the strength of their respective catalogs. Short of breathing new life into the ill-fated "Mash-up" subgenre, this here concoction is not for the faint at heart. If you haven't listened to a vocal re-arrangement in god knows how long, you might be better off sitting this one out. 

Quotable Lyrics:

Mack, I'm going in.

- Lil Wayne

Lil Wayne blink-182 tour rap rock mashup
