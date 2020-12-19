Lil Wayne & Big Sean Go Bar-For-Bar On "Tyler Herro"

It was a day filled with B-Sides on Friday. After a week of much speculation, Em dropped off the B-Side to Music To Be Murdered By on Friday morning which was a pleasant surprise for many fans who've heard rumors that he would be dropping before the end of 2020. But, he wasn't the only artist to do the same. Weezy F. Baby emerged with No Ceilings 3 - B Sides on Friday night with little warning.

Boasting an additional 14 tracks to the tracklist, Wayne brings a few stars into the fold but nobody would be better to open up the project than Big Sean. The two connect on "Tyler Herro," a remix of Jack Harlow's ode to the 20-year-old Heat player, where both Weezy and Sean go ham. Wayne's in his bag with this one, showing more vivid glimpses of his effortless wordplay and otherworldly flow from his mixtape era. Immediately after, Sean comes through with arguably his best verse of the year. Tackling the flute-laden production, Sean's pen is on par with the NOLA legend with a tight flow as he talks his rightful shit on the record.

Check out the rest of No Ceilings 3 - B Sides.

Quotable Lyrics

If it's not bright pink then it's not my drink

These bright white links make your eyesight weak

Runnin' through a bag like YouTube money

New Orleans n***a, got beaucoup money

I voodoo somethin', I wish you would do somethin'

Milkin' this shit like the Yoo-Hoo bunny

Got the private plane lit and the Bluetooth runnin'

Tunechi gon' spit like a new tooth comin'

Everybody vibe like the FUBU comin' in

Whole bunch of zeros like a new bag of Funyuns

Tunechi got shottas like Buju Banton

Bullets that'll shoot through mountains