Last year, Big Sean postponed his tour so that he could continue working on his new album. That project has not yet arrived and if he's been perfecting it since then, you can bet that we're about to receive something special. The Detroit spitter hasn't come through with any updates recently but he has been easing himself back into the world of social media, which could be a good sign. After a couple of solid performances on DJ Khaled's new album, he may be inspired to finish up his next body of work and a familiar duo could be forming for a new collaboration on it.



Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Posting a series of photos on his Instagram page, Big Sean stood next to Lil Wayne, who he has worked with in the past, and teased fans by saying that the two veterans went "bar-for-bar" in the studio. The prospect of that is incredibly exciting. Especially considering we could be receiving a new Weezy album before the end of the year too. In conjunction with his headlining tour with Blink-182, Tunechi is supposedly releasing an album so he and Sean Don might have a bars-heavy single on that.

The photo in question reads: "After SNL that night went to the Stu on some bar for bar type shit, sun came up on us!" Both Sean and Wayne were surprise guests during DJ Khaled's musical appearance on Saturday Night Live and they decided to link up in the studio to create some more magic. What are you hoping to hear out of this session?