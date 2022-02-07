Lil Wayne & Allan Cubas Join Forces For "Cameras" Music Video

Lil Wayne slides through with new visuals for "Cameras" ft. Allan Cubas off of the "Sorry 4 The Wait" re-release.

Lil Wayne's team hinted at some surprise releases in 2022. Last year, Mack Maine teased the re-release of a few Weezy mixtapes on streaming services. While fans understandably hoped it would be a project from the pre-Tha Carter III era, it turned out to be Sorry 4 The Wait. The project dropped on DSPs with four new singles including "Cameras" ft. Allan Cubas.

Today, Wayne continued the campaign for the mixtape's re-release with a new visual. Wayne and Cubas rap their verses in front of an infinity pool with the sun setting behind them while surrounded by models who pull out the Polaroids and capture flicks of the two artists at work.

Check out the latest visuals from Lil Wayne below and let us know your thoughts in the comments.