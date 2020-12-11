Yesterday, we reported that Lil Wayne's former manager Ronald Sweeney filed a lawsuit against the rapper, looking for $20 million in unpaid wages and damages. As Sweeney explained, he was hired by Wayne all the way back in 2005 where he was tasked with helping Wayne resolve his issues with Cash Money and Birdman. According to TMZ, it was revealed in court documents that this dispute was finally resolved back in 2018 and that Sweeney was a large part of it. However, as the manager claims, he wasn't paid properly for his role in the deal and was eventually fired in September of 2018.

Perhaps the most interesting detail to come from this lawsuit is the fact that Wayne allegedly sold his Masters to Universal Music Group back in June of this year. This bombshell came as a way for Sweeney to explain that Wayne currently has the funds to pay him what he's owned. According to Sweeney, the deal with UMG was worth a whopping $100 million, which is quite the cash haul.

Wayne himself has yet to confirm whether or not this deal is real, although considering how close Sweeney was to the rapper, it's safe to say he would have the inside scoop.

In the meantime, Wayne is currently dealing with other legal situations as today, he plead guilty to a gun charge that could put him in jail for up to 10 years. Stay tuned for updates on these developing stories, as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest information.

