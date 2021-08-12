Lil Wayne infamously lives in his own world and he doesn't really absorb much that happens around him. Last year, the legendary rapper revealed that Lil Baby is his personal favorite artist before admitting that he doesn't listen to much new music and doesn't stay up-to-date on who and what's trending. With that in mind, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Weezy has absolutely no idea of the backlash that DaBaby is presently facing because of the homophobic comments he made at Rolling Loud, and thereafter.

Speaking with August Brown for a rare interview in the Los Angeles Times, Lil Wayne spoke about his 2020 meeting with Donald Trump, as well as his thoughts on DaBaby's recent comments. Admitting that he hasn't kept up with the drama, which resulted in over a handful of festival cancellations for the rapper, Wayne received a quick rundown from Brown about what happened before responding.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

"You know how it does," said Wayne. "The spotlight on artists and celebrities is absolutely crazy. You don’t even have to be a celebrity. Even normal people can feel like they’re wrong because their 200 followers said something. But that’s the power of social media today."

Speaking about his controversial meeting with Donald Trump, which prompted him to publicly endorse the then-President for re-election, Wayne suggested that he genuinely believed that progress was possible with Trump.

"Progress is always possible," he said, before claiming that he didn't receive a lot of pushback for his public endorsement.

Read the full interview here.