It's time. Our weekly "FIRE EMOJI" playlist is back to round up the best tracks from the last seven days.

With a new album from Lil Wayne out, the New Orleans rapper was bound to dominate the playlist. Wayne has three spots held down this week: "Dreams," "I Do It," and "Mahogany" all make an appearance. "I Do It" comes featured with Big Sean and Lil Baby who team up to help Wayne put together one of the best tracks off Funeral. "Mahogany" isn't to be forgotten either. This track features bar after bar and multiple flows for Wayne to weave in and out of.

Moving on, "Fire Emoji" also boasts an appearance from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. "King of My City" sees the Bronx rapper letting it be known where he originates: "I be feeling like the king of my city/From the Bronx, not Benny."

Other songs include Royce Da 5'9", Russ, Rick Ross, A$AP Ferg and more. Check out the full playlist and all our other playlists below.

