Lil Uzi Vert dropped a trailer for his long-awaited album Eternal Atake last night and, in addition to the instrumental for "Futsal Shuffle 2020," the music from Travis Scott's Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight stand-out "way back" was also highlighted in the short film. While some fans were confused as to why the Hit-Boy produced banger was present in the video, L-U-V came through with an explanation today, revealing that he will be sampling the song on his upcoming album.

With Eternal Atake currently expected to drop on March 13, details keep on pouring out about the highly-anticipated project. The cover artwork was selected by fans yesterday and a trailer dropped, which sowed the seeds of a possible La Flame appearance on EA. Baby Pluto isn't confirming whether or not Travis Scott is actually featured on the album but he has officially confirmed that the "way back" sample we heard in the teaser was cleared by the Houston rapper himself.

"Thank you @trvisXX for clearing Way Back sample it’s about 2 be a movie," wrote the Philadelphia figure on Twitter. "I owe you."

A snippet of the song created using "way back" as a base is currently circulating the internet and, although we cannot post it here for copyright reasons, we can assure you that it's a total hit.

