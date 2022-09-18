Lil Uzi Vert came through with new music earlier this year in the form of the Red & White EP before finally unleashing the long-awaited Pink Tape in the coming months.

Though it's been a while since we've heard any updates, on Friday (September 16), Generation Now co-founder Don Cannon hopped on Twitch to not only preview an upcoming single from LUV, but also to confirm that the Eternal Atake artist's next project will be a featureless one.

Lil Uzi Vert attends the 2022 BET Awards -- Paras Griffin/Getty Images

At the same time, Cannon confirmed that he'll be the one responsible for mixing the Pink Tape, rather than the usual K. Lee who's lent his talents to Uzi's past arrivals.

In the past, the Philadelphia native has included the occasional guest appearance on his work, such as Pharrell Williams' vocals on "Neon Guts" or Canadian superstar The Weeknd's on "UnFazed." Syd of The Internet fame has also worked with the 27-year-old, singing on "Urgency" from the rapper's last album.

As HipHopDX notes, Lil Uzi Vert had a public falling out with their record label in 2019, though Cannon and DJ Drama appear to have moved on from that as the trio has been spending more time in the studio together as of late.

"Cannon’s been back in the studio with Vert…they worked on the most recent project together," the Gangsta Grillz creator shared during his appearance on the Rory & Mal Podcast.

He continued, "We’ve been talking to Vert, consistently, for the last six, seven, eight months… It’s dope. It’s a good feeling. What we went through, it became public… It happens between family."

Revisit LUV's Red & White EP here, and tap back in with HNHH later for more hip-hop news updates.

