Lil Uzi Vert's Eternal Atake is finally out as well as the deluxe edition that serves as LUV Vs. The World 2. Praised across the board, Lil Uzi overcame the sophomore slumped and exceeded the expectations his fans had set for him. Bugz Ronin, a producer on the project, recently sat down with Billboard to detail some of the records he produced.



"Lo Mein" is among one of the five production credits Ronin has on the project, along with "Baby Pluto," "Homecoming," "Bust Me"," and "Secure The Bag." Apparently, "Lo Mein" was a spontaneous record that occurred in the middle of a Nerf Gun war in the middle of the hotel room.

We did this one in his hotel room with one speaker. He knew the tempo that he wanted and [explained it to] me and co-producer Brandon Finessin. So I was structuring the melody while he was rapping. From what I've witnessed, he doesn't really write. So the fact that he was writing along was crazy to me. We loaded up the beat, he started recording and got into his little dancing phase. So when we played the beat, everybody was just turning up with Nerf guns. [laughs] It's not really where you're at or what equipment you got -- it's about making it work and sound good.

Check out the full interview here and check out our review of Eternal Atake.