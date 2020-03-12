Lil Uzi Vert has plenty of music in the cut, even as he aims to have the number one album in the country next week and possibly outselling Eminem's Music To Be Murdered By first-week debut. Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2 was announced in 2017 following the release of LUV Is Rage 2 but along with Eternal Atake, fans have been waiting for this project. Thankfully, it'll be dropping "sooner than you think."



As we await the 14-song addition to the Eternal Atake for the deluxe edition, it appears the "bonus tracks" will actually come in the form of LUV Vs. The World 2. "I put 2 albums in one second-half of EA is LUV vs The World 2," he wrote on Twitter after sharing the cover art for the project.

Uzi's teased information surrounding the "bonus tracks" over the past few days. He recently revealed that we'll get two songs with Young Thug on the project. While the deluxe edition of EA was initially announced as having eight songs, he clearly expanded past that. The rapper also teased that the project would include guest appearances from Lil Baby, Future, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

With LUV Vs. The World 2 serving as the deluxe edition of Eternal Atake, Uzi fans are EATING in 2020. Maybe once this whole Coronavirus pandemic simmers down, we can expect a tour from him as well. Peep the tweets below.