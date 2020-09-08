According to the woman that Lil Uzi Vert locked lips with in a photo that has been making the rounds on social media, she is not just a fan.

Lil Uzi Vert found himself explaining a picture where he planted a fat kiss on a mystery woman, taking to Twitter to clear everything up.

"I don’t do the internet telling my personal life but ....... I don’t fuck with that girl," he wrote. "I don’t lie if I fuck with somebody I tell the truth. A fan asked for a kiss and my high as did it on some rockstar shit I be forgetting I’m black so it look bad. Shit old I don’t even got braces."

With Uzi claiming that he does not know this woman at all, the sleuths over at The Shade Room did some digging and found the girl in question on Instagram, where she responded to Uzi's message that she's just a fan.

"I could NEVER be a fan," she wrote on Stories. "But it's all love."

It's unclear what happened between these two but they definitely no longer get along from the looks of things.

As of recently, Uzi has been romantically linked to JT of the City Girls. Neither of the two has confirmed that they are dating but constant hints, including some song lyrics, have convinced people that they could be an item.

Do you think there's a bigger story behind the kiss?