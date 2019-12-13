Lil Uzi Vert's "Futsal Shuffle 2020" May Spark A New Dance Craze

At the end of November, Lil Uzi Vert began the hype around his single "Futsal Shuffle 2020" by not only previewing the track but by showing fans how to do the official Futsal Shuffle dance. As we all know, hip hop loves a good dance craze, and artists have found that their songs climb the charts after going viral. Uzi's Futsal footwork video has gained some traction online, and now that the song has hit the streets, it may just "take over 2020" as he's predicted.

As fans await the official release of Uzi's anticipated project Eternal Atake, the rapper has been slowly delivering new music. He's previously dropped off songs like "Sanguine's Paradise" and "That's a Rack," but Eternal Atake's delay was initially blamed on DJ Drama and Uzi's Generation Now label. In March, Drama shared that he hasn't stopped Uzi from doing anything. "Uzi should put EA out tomorrow or any day he wants," he previously stated. "He has me & [Don] Cannon's total support and blessings to drop it." Until Eternal Atake is here, check out "Futsal Shuffle 2020" and let us know if you're feeling it.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm on some whole other sh*t

I got a whole 'nother rich, I'm on a new level

I was f*cking on your b*tch

She was ridin' on my d*ck, she ain't need two pedals

I swear these n*ggas, they b*tches

I swear they all gonna snitch when my n*ggas go shoot at 'em