Although he is understandably enjoying his relationship with City Girls' JT, Lil Uzi Vert has also recently been promising fans that new music is on the way. Last month, he came clean and admitted that his previous studio album, Eternal Atake, wasn't his best musical effort, going as far as to call the album "tolerable." However, Uzi's sophomore album clearly has legs as it has reportedly pushed over two million units in the United States alone.

An official declaration of Eternal Atake's double-platinum status has yet to be announced by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA), but according to Chart Data and SOHH, the album has reportedly done enough numbers to earn Baby Pluto yet another platinum plaque. Last year, Eternal Atake officially went platinum less than four months after debuting atop the Billboard 200, which is an extremely impressive feat considering the album only housed one top 10 Billboard Hot 100 single, "Futsal Shuffle 2020," at the time of its release.

Once Eternal Atake's status as a two-times platinum-selling album is confirmed, the record will join the ranks of Luv Is Rage 2, which is Lil Uzi Vert's only other album to move more than two million units. Hopefully, this grand achievement will inspire Uzi to treat fans with the new music that he's been promising sooner rather than later.

