If you've been waiting for albums from Rihanna or Lil Uzi Vert, you've likely been wildly disappointed. The two have been teasing their respective projects over the course of the past few years, we can't help but think that the two might never drop at all. We do, however, has some good news and some bad news, depending on how you want to look at it.

A fan tweeted that Uzi should drop his new album before Rihanna which has now led to the revelation that the fate of their respective albums is now in each other's hands. After making it clear that he and RihRih are "on the same team," he revealed that they'll be moving as a unit when their albums drop.

"We on the same team if I drop she drop IF SHE DROP I DROP," he wrote.

Uzi has expressed his love for Rihanna in the past which seemingly led to their friendship. The rapper publicly announced his crush for the Fenty mogul. Although he said that she wouldn't look his way, that didn't end up being the case. She not only reached out but sent him a signed copy of her book.

The likelihood of Uzi's crush for Rihanna becoming anything more than that seems unlikely but hey, at least they're on the same team.