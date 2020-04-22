Lil Uzi Vert season was declared right before the coronavirus pandemic began. Though it sucks that it can't be the soundtrack to spring adventures, it's clear that a lot of people have kept it on rotation. So much so, that the album has finally moved a million units, per chartdata. Though the RIAA has yet to certify the album platinum, it's certified for such accolade.



Jerod Harris/Getty Images

These numbers are likely due in part to the deluxe edition that also served as the long-awaited Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2. The rapper released the deluxe edition of the album a week later which served as his second consecutive chart-topping album. Even with that, the rapper has continued to tease the release of more music.

Meanwhile, fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of a possible collaboration with Uzi and Playboi Carti, though the status of their relationship remains unclear. Uzi has been trolling Carti over the past few days since the release of "@ MEH." On top of that, Uzi photoshopped Carti's recent artwork for his single to have a red background and has been using that as his profile picture on Instagram. Uzi's also hinted that he'd drop whenever Carti does. With fans waiting on Whole Lotta Red, perhaps we'll get another new project from Lil Uzi Vert around the same time as well.