Lil Uzi Vert, the self-declared "Mother Goose" of this rap culture, has lived up to his rapscallion reputation with the surprise release of Eternal Atake. After all the label drama, all the hand-wringing over release dates, Roc Nation red herrings and false-flag retirements, Uzi has finally blessed us with what might very well be the most focused effort of his young career. At least, that's what many of the early responses are indicating, though the album has yet to be out longer than its entire runtime.

Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

To be fair, hyperbole is part of the fun. Especially when it comes to an album as anticipated as Eternal Atake, which seemed directly attached to Lil Uzi's artistic fate. A stumble might have proved catastrophic, but by my own estimation -- evidently shared by the thousands who skyrocketed his name into the trending topic-- Eternal Atake is a confident, amusing, and strong in both the rapping and the production. There's even an unexpected sequel to "XO Tour Lif3," and it's actually fleshed out and worthy of its predecessor.

Suffice it to say, it's a good time to be a member of Lil Uzi Vert's ever-expanding and thankfully benevolent cult; rumor has it they're even accepting new members, with Eternal Atake itself being the open invitation. So while you unpack his latest offering at your leisure, here are some of the first reactions from those who dove right in. We've looked to Twitter to our comment section -- even our own office has a few Uzi disciples, slamming out articles in a state of rapturous glee.

What are your first impressions of Eternal Atake?

HNHH REACTS

TWITTER REACTS