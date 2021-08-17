He's been fiercely working at his skills in the ring for years, and Lil Uzi Vert dropped off another video to show any potential opponents that he means business. The celebrity boxing trade has always been lucrative and we're currently witnessing the latest wave. Rappers are wanting to get their hands on a piece of the boxing pie, and we've recently watched Blueface and DDG show off their fisticuffs against social media opponents. Both rappers were victorious in their matches.

Soulja Boy has been calling for another rapper to go toe-to-toe with him in the ring, and while Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi wanted his shot, Aaron Carter also jumped in to say he could like to face off with Soulja. Carter recently took a loss to Lamar Odom.



Rich Fury / Staff / Getty Images

Last summer, in the thick of the quarantine, Uzi seemingly challenged YK Osiris to a fight, but the singer laughed it off. "You too little, my brother!... This man too little for me, man. Man, you my son," Osiris said at the time. A new clip of Uzi in training has fans thinking differently as it shows what Uzi may lack in height, he makes up with speed.

After Akademiks reposted Uzi's clip, Lil Yachty jumped in the comments to add, "Big Mac lookin devious to ak." We're not sure if Uzi and Osiris will make good on their 2020 assertions, but check out Uzi's skills below and let us know who you think he should set up a match against.



