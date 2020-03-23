The enduring hitmaking prowess of the Backstreet Boys knows no boundaries, as Lil Uzi Vert clearly understood during the creation of lead Eternal Atake single "That Way." Released a few days prior to the full album, the track emerged as an instant fan-favorite, tapping into the nostalgic banks of anyone who came of age during the late-nineties. Even the hip-hop purists likely heard at least one Backstreet Boys single, given how staggeringly popular boy bands were during that particular era -- and perhaps still are, if these numbers are any indication.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The aptly titled "That Way" features an interpolation of the Backstreet Boys single "I Want It That Way," released in 1999 to ring in their Millennium album. Seeing as that particular single sold millions of units in a pre-streaming era, it's no wonder Lil Uzi Vert's own take on the wistful subject matter is proving equally lucrative. Despite only being a few weeks old, the Eternal Atake bonus track has already gone gold.

It's only a matter of time before the entire album starts raking in the plaques. Having moved an impressive first week total of 288,000 album-equivalent units, Lil Uzi Vert has established himself as a commercial force to be reckoned with. One boasting a stamp of approval from Backstreet Boys OG Nick Carter, at that.