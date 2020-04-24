Lil Uzi Vert has been on a roll in 2020. He dropped Eternal Atake back in March and just a week later, he dropped a deluxe version which had 14 new tracks. Since then, he has been very active on social media where he interacts with his fans on a plethora of matters. In fact, he has even found himself embroiled in a beef with none other than Playboi Carti. Just last week, Uzi claimed that he would be dropping some music on Carti's release date, just to spite him.

Well, Carti hasn't dropped yet so now, Uzi is taking it upon himself to get the ball rolling. Earlier today, he said he would be dropping a track in short order and just a few minutes ago, Uzi went above and beyond by revealing the track name and cover art. The song is called "Sasuke" and it will be dropping at 10 PM tonight.

This is huge news for Uzi fans who have been waiting for this piece of news all week. We're already looking forward to hearing the song and we're sure it will carry forward the music aesthetics we heard on EA.

Stay tuned tonight as we will be sure to bring you the track in all of its glory.