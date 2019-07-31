Lil Uzi Vert has officially celebrated his 25th year of life. While his elusive nature makes it difficult to gain his thoughts on another one come and gone, it's safe to say he'll be enjoying the day among family, loved ones, and friends. True, we can all collectively state that we would love a musical update from the rapper, but today, wishes are best left for the birthday boy.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As the watchful eye of Akademiks was quick to note, Uzi previously put forth a curious, and slightly damning, set of standards. On August 4th, 2017, Uzi unleashed the benchmark for peak "old head energy," which is to say, upon reaching the age of twenty-five. Yet time waits for no man. Given that the fateful day has arrived for Lil Uzi Vert, it would appear his transition from youthful to geriatric has officially commenced. Whether he ages gracefully is anybody's guess, though perhaps he'll look the part before long; having one's album put through a purgatorial state is enough to turn anyone's hair gray.

All jokes aside, happy birthday to Lil Uzi Vert! We can only hope that the beloved rapper can enjoy the day accordingly. Perhaps he oughta go on a shopping spree, as he so loves to do. The world is his oyster.