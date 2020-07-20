The longstanding romance rumors stemming from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's relationship amplified over the weekend after the multihyphenate mogul announced the launch of her new Fenty Skin line. The products will be marketed to all genders and, in order to make the grand announcement, she enlisted the help of A$AP Rocky, Lil Nas X, and others to flaunt their clear skin.

On one picture of Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, people were checking out the comments when Lil Uzi Vert jumped in with his two cents, following up on his everlasting RiRi crush while also trolling the Harlem rapper.

"I was a side n***a once," wrote the Eternal Atake artist. While many believe he's joking (and he almost surely is), some think that an entanglement of sorts may be upon us.

He followed that up with a friendlier message, writing, "Wow can’t wait .... need my fentyskin now."

For years, Uzi has publicly lusted over Rihanna, even wearing entire outfits with her face plastered on them. A$AP Rocky likely has more of a chance though, given the fact that they have been friends for a good portion of the last decade.

Let us know your thoughts on Fenty Skin. Will you be trying out some products once it's released? Who doesn't want clear skin like A$AP Rocky?