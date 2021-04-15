Lil Uzi Vert Told Us That He Couldn't Miss On 2016's "Hi Roller"

Although many Hip-Hop fans were initially skeptical of him and his contemporaries, Lil Uzi Vert is now practically a household name. Five months removed from his collab album Pluto x Baby Pluto with Future, Lil Uzi Vert is already gearing up to release new music. The Eternal Atake artist has recently revealed that his next project will be titled The Real Uzi 2, referencing his seminal mixtape in 2014, and according to him, fans should expect "bangers."

Just as Uzi is looking back to his early days as an artist, today marks the perfect opportunity for Hip-Hop enthusiasts and longtime fans of the Philadelphia rapper to do the same because five years ago, Lil Uzi Vert dropped off a project shocked and won over the entire music industry. Following the 2015 release of the intriguing mixtape Luv Is Rage, Lil Uzi Vert built upon all of the hype surrounding his come-up in the most colorful and entertaining way with Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Led by the single "Money Longer" and packed with classic Uzi cuts like "Ps and Qs," "Grab the Wheel," and "Hi Roller," his third mixtape was the exclamation point to Uzi's 2015-2016 takeover. "Hi Roller" may not have been the most popular song on the mixtape, but its otherworldly production and stylish bravado proves that even back in 2016, Lil Uzi Vert already knew that he was larger than life.

Bolstered by eccentric and unmistakable production from Maaly Raw, Metro Boomin, Don Cannon, and WondaGurl, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World was a shining example of what Lil Uzi Vert was capable of as an artist, and of course, the iconic Scott Pilgrim-inspired artwork remains one of the best album covers in Uzi's entire discography.

Five years later, what are your favorite songs from Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World?

Quotable Lyrics

I got paper, nigga, and you know it (Huh)

I swear to God, I really can't miss (What)

I make hits, yeah, I really can't miss (What)

Even if I miss, that shit a hit (Yeah)