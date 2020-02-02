It's been a long road to Eternal Atake. We still don't know when Lil Uzi Vert's sophomore album will arrive, but we know it can't be too far away. Actually, when it comes to Uzi, nothing can be said with certainty. He has teased the imminent release of the follow-up to 2017's Luv Is Rage 2 several times, but we are still anxiously waiting. We do know that the Philly rapper has been locked in the studio, hustling to complete the project, and it appears he finally has.

In typical Uzi fashion, he sent out a peculiarly-formatted tweet announcing the length of Eternal Atake. "16 songs ....," he wrote. While sixteen songs seems like a substantial run-time, some fans are not fully satisfied, given the protracted delay of this project. "2 years for 16 songs [upside smile emoji]," one person complained. Uzi called out this follower for the ungratefulness and launched a threat in return: "Everytime I see this comment I take one off [upside smile emoji]." He has since deleted that tweet, but just to play it safe, don't pester Uzi.

In response to another fan that calculated that "Uzi only made 8 songs per year," the rapper reassured that "I won’t stop droppin once I start." #UZISEASON is not too far away. Be patient and stream "Futsal Shuffle".