It's an amazing thing to watch a one-off song with a DIY video on YouTube blow up out of seemingly nowhere. SimxSantana's "FLEXIN N' FLASHIN" is following this trajectory. Posted only four months ago, the music video is now approaching 8 million plays. The Philly artist took a year hiatus from music and returned with this song. The story of the song's success is SimxSantana doing a little dance to it at a cookout, and then as is often the case with a catchy song and well-suited dance, people shared themselves trying to copy it on social media. With only "FLEXIN N' FLASHIN" on streaming services and two music videos on YouTube, the 19-year-old has already signed a deal with Columbia Records.

When you start buzzing in your city, the ultimate validation comes from receiving the recognition of your hometown heroes. SimxSantana has already gotten a co-sign on Twitter from Philly legend, Meek Mill, and the two have been seen in the studio together. Now, another big Philly name is paying his respects: Lil Uzi Vert. On Tuesday night, Uzi shared a snippet of a remix he recorded to "FLEXIN N' FLASHIN" on his Instagram story. In his No Jumper interview last month, SimxSantana said that his goal is to work with artists from his city first, listing Uzi as one of them, so seeing him hop on the remix must be incredibly gratifying.

Be on the lookout for the remix and expect to be seeing a lot more of SimxSantana soon.