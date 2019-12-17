Could we be witnessing the beginning of a 2020 takeover from one of rap's essential characters? Lil Uzi Vert was relatively quiet for much of this year, suffering from serious label difficulties and even pondering retirement from the game. The Philadelphia cloud rapper has admitted that he would like a career in fashion and modelling but he wants to continue pushing forward in music since it's become a surefire means of income to support his family. Unfortunately, he hasn't been able to release much music but with his new deal under Roc Nation, we've been dancing to the "Futsal Shuffle 2020" all week. After collaborating earlier in the year with DooWop, it would appear as though the two have another banger on the horizon, as evidenced in Uzi's recent social media activity.



Theo Wargo/Getty Images

It's currently undetermined when Lil Uzi Vert and DooWop plan to release their next collaborative joint but, with Uzi's label current situation still up in the air, next year seems like a safe bet. The star reposted a text-based message that teases the arrival of a brand new single, not specifying when it would be out. The official drop of "Futsal Shuffle 2020" opens our eyes to a potential Eternal Atake release in the new year. Hopefully, the DooWop collab comes before that.

Are you hoping for more new music from Lil Uzi Vert soon or can you deal with just the "Futsal Shuffle" for a few months?