It's been over two years since the release of Luz Is Rage 2 and Lil Uzi Vert still hasn't delivered his fans with a follow-up album. If you've been following Uzi's career, you would know that there is a very good reason for this. Label issues have been keeping Uzi from dropping new music and giving fans what they truly desire. Songs like "Futsal Shuffle 2020," and "Sanguine Paradise" have been nice little appetizers but fans are adamant about getting a new album, sooner than later.

Uzi loves to tease his fans and the other day, that's exactly what he did with his latest Instagram post. In the clip below, Uzi can be seen dancing along to a song that features TisaKorean and himself. Uzi seems ecstatic to be sharing the snippet in which TisaKorean repeatedly raps "I get crunk."

It remains to be seen whether or not this song makes it onto Eternal Atake although we're sure we'll be hearing more about this track, soon. Uzi seems to have an affinity for dance records these days and this latest track certainly fits the TikTok aesthetic that has been so popular as of late.

