Lil Uzi Vert Talks That Talk On "LUV vs. The World 2" Opener, "Myron"

Lil Uzi Vert stunned us all with the release of Eternal Atake but if that wasn't enough, he also blessed us another album in the form of the deluxe version. Yes, that's right, unlike other artists, Uzi turned his deluxe edition into a whole new album. This time, it is a follow up to his 2016 breakout mixtape, Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World. The follow up brings back the melodies that made him so popular, in the first place.

The first track on the mixtape is called "Myron" and it's a track that dropped a while back although in the form of a leaked snippet. Now, Uzi has turned the track into a fully-fledged song that will surely have fans spamming the "replay" button. The track sees LUV talking that talk and bragging about all of the great things going on in his life. For some, "Myron" will sound like a victory lap that serves as the soundtrack to Uzi's triumphant return in 2020.

Quotable Lyrics

'Cause I could fuck your bitch and fuck your mom and auntie (Yeah)

Your girl's a five but your mom is a dime piece (Ayy)

And your auntie, her name is Miss Connie (Miss Connie)

I got one Glock, his name Clyde, the other one named Bonnie (Let's go)