Lil Uzi Vert has always been associated with his dance moves, but the Eternal Atake era has been centered on dancing so far. His latest single, "Futsal Shuffle 2020", was first teased with Uzi showing off its accompanying dance and was then promoted by fans sharing videos of them doing their fanciest footwork. The official music video for the track just arrived and, of course, it's filled with dancing!

While Uzi has played the role of dance coach in encouraging his fans to practice their "Futsal Shuffle", he is still working on his moves himself. As discussed in "The Definitive History Of Lil Uzi Vert Dancing", which we compiled, the Philly rapper often shares videos of himself testing out moves. On one particularly admirable occasion, Uzi went on IG Live at 6 AM to practice his breakdancing in a desolate park.

Now that Uzi is very active on Twitter again, he has shared another clip of him working on his flare. With his new orange hairdo and a matching Orange Crush tee, he spins around on the floor. He notes that he may have been a tad impeded by his messed-up ankle, but then asserts that that is "no excuse!" For the second half of the video, Uzi demonstrates his upper body strength by holding himself up with his arms alone, resulting in an odd pose that had some poking fun at him in the replies.