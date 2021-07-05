Every year, Roc Nation puts together the annual Roc Nation Brunch, which is an overall celebration of excellence in the music and entertainment industries. A who's who of A-list talent generally shows out at the event. This year, because of the pandemic, plans were placed to the side but with things opening up this summer, a bunch of celebrities gathered last night for an unofficial Roc Nation Bash in the Hamptons, which included appearances by JAY-Z, Beyoncé, Meek Mill, Lil Baby, James Harden, and more.

Lil Uzi Vert was also in attendance with his girlfriend JT (of the City Girls), adhering to the all-white dress code. Many of us have seen Uzi's dance moves in the past, with the superstar rapper posting videos of himself breakdancing in previous years, but last night, we all got a refresher on how skilled the recording artist is in a dance circle because he dropped down to the floor and pulled off some impressive moves in the middle of the party, spinning around on the base of his shoulders.

As captured by JT on Instagram Stories, Uzi dropped jaws during his breaking display, potentially fueling conversation before the next Olympics, where break-dancing will be considered an official sport. The video has gone viral and people are mostly impressed by his moves. Watch it below and let us know what you think.