Lil Uzi Vert is a mythical being.

Despite showing more and more of his day-to-day, regular life recently, the 26-year-old Philadelphia rapper is still one of those artists that brings a certain aura along with them. Whether it's because of the insane outfits, shoulder rolls, perfect one-liners or singles that take over entire seasons, Uzi has perfected his persona and his presence is felt wherever he's at.

Between debuting new music at huge festivals, late-night TV performances and Met Gala appearances, the Eternal Atake rapper has found himself at a couple weddings lately.

Back in August, Uzi made waves when videos of him having a great time at a Palestinian wedding surfaced and this weekend, we were blessed with more Lil Uzi Vert wedding footage.

Appearing at a Cambodian couple's wedding in his hometown of Philadelphia, Uzi hit the dance floor for a while before pulling out a wad of cash and gifting the newlyweds a couple thousand dollars. The "XO Tour Llif3" rapper also spit a quick freestyle and offered more congratulations before bouncing.

Unlike his August wedding crash, however, Lil Uzi was actually invited this time.

Taking to Instagram to assure followers that Uzi was supposed to be there, IG user soymilkmami_ wrote, "Cheney&Rachatna wedding Oct9th,2021 wakanda4eva love y’all ... Vert was invited, he didn’t crash the wedding."

While a surprise Lil Uzi Vert appearance at a wedding would always be welcome, it's hilarious to know he was actually invited to this one. It's unclear whether the newlyweds know Uzi personally or if they saw him cut a rug back in August and reached out via social media. Either way, Lil Uzi Vert wedding videos are always electric and this was no exception.

