Today, Lil Uzi Vert blessed us all with a new addition to his ever-growing catalog of fit pits. The new post is unquestionably newsworthy as Uzi stunts in front of a custom Bugatti. The paint job of the red and cream-colored car is augmented by an anime theme displayed on the driver’s side door.

As for clothes, you’ll certainly be disappointed to know that Uzi has forgone his signature style of zooming-in on each article of clothing and opted for only zooming in on his pants. With the new post, he favors a full-body approach as well as first-person videos and rocks enough chains to warrant a chiropractor check-up. Neck-down, Uzi wears a black tee-shirt and blue jeans. On his fingers are three blinding rings adjacent to an equally shiny watch.

The last two parts of the post are videos. In the first, Uzi simply shows off the aforementioned car, but in the second, he gives us an action shot. Uzi pokes his head out of the roof of his car and waves to a friend. All-in-all, the post screams “Headline News,” for any diehard Uzi fans.

The release of Eternal Atake still seems to be stagnant at the moment, but Uzi seems to at least be enjoying himself in the meantime.