Lil Uzi Vert recently celebrated his twenty-fifth birthday and he's ready to enjoy a new year in his life. The Philadelphia-born superstar hasn't released any new music since his two singles earlier in the year and his fans are still impatiently waiting for Eternal Atake. Will the heavily-teased album ever be released? Uzi's new deal with Roc Nation is a promising sign on that front but still, we haven't heard anything official about EA in a minute. Taking a week to process his favorite moments from his birthday party, Uzi singled out a few photos to explain just how much fun he had seven days ago, sharing a gallery of photos on social media.



Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

Leaving his post captionless, L-U-V started off the album with a trio of photos of himself in his shiny red bucket hat and his brand new Bugatti. He had purchased the car, which was previously owned by Floyd Mayweather, as a gift to himself. In the next shot, he flexes a neck full of jewelry before posing with some of the beautiful women that were in attendance. His gettogether took place in New York City and it looks like everybody involved had an incredible time. Even Gunna was spotted with a big smile on his face during his conversation with Uzi.

Now that's he's had time to let adulthood fully sink in, do you think Uzi will venture back into the studio to finish up Eternal Atake? Please??