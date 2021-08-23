As much we'd like to think that our deleted messages don't reach the masses, celebrities can be certain that there is someone, somewhere taking a screenshot. It is unclear if Lil Uzi Vert was dipping his toes into the "messy" pond, but the rapper entangled himself in a bit of Kanye West drama today (August 23). We've witnessed that ongoing, indirect drama involving Ye and his frienemy Drake as they take shots at one another, and while fans are trying to determine whether or not this is all a carefully orchestrated rift to boost album sales, Uzi chimed in with a diss to the Donda rapper.

Aside from showing off his boxing skills on social media and avoiding conversations regarding whether or not he and City Girls rapper JT have broken up, Uzi tweeted a few words that got fans' tongues wagging.

"Kanye a fake pastor [crying laughing emoji]," he wrote. The tweet was deleted almost immediately, but it quickly circulated online. The Shade Room reported the message and was flooded with comments including Lil Mama who said, "Nahhh Uzi Grow up Bro." Lil Duval had another take as he commented, "I know that’s right…."

Kanye's dedication to his faith has been long documented, but not everyone is believing his hype. Was Uzi stirring the pot?