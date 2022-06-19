Four years ago, XXXTentacion was gunned down inside of his car in Deerfield Beach, Florida. The 20-year-old artist was known for his punk-rap type of music, as well as his hype performance skills that were sure to get any crowd amped up. During his time as a musician, X, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Ricardo Onfroy, worked with some of the hottest artists in the game like Trippie Redd, Kodak Black, Joey Bada$$, and more.

One musician, in particular, recently paid homage to the late rapper. Lil Uzi Vert, who made music similar to that of X's, reminisced about the rapper's life at a concert this past week.

On June 18, the anniversary of X's death, Uzi performed at the Something In The Water festival in Washington, D.C. The "XO TOUR Llif3" artist paused his set to deliver a message to the audience. "Today is a special day," he started, "it was an artist by the name of XXX. Rest in Peace to XXX."

Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images

Further commemorating the rapper, Uzi explained the relationship that existed between them-- although they had never worked together. "That was, like, my only competition. Every time I dropped, he dropped... He would go number one or I would go number one. Either way it was going to go, one of us was going to turn it up."

Once he finished paying his respects, he urged the DJ to, "Play some XXX sh*t." Almost instantly, X's "Look At Me!" record blasted from the speakers, sending the crowd into an uproar as they chanted, "Can't keep my d*ck in my pants" in unison.

Check out the entire clip below.