Lil Uzi Vert revealed that JT has broken up with him in a since-deleted tweet from Monday morning. The Eternal Atake rapper claimed that he was dumped over "dumb ass shit," but didn't go into detail.

“Jt broke up with me over this dumb ass shit,” Uzi tweeted with a walking-man emoji. “I don’t even do nothin FML.”

He continued: "I don’t understand why y’all keep tryin fuck my lil life I got going on up … damn what i do ?"



Rich Fury / Getty Images

The City Girls rapper responded to the drama in since-deleted tweets, as caught by The Shade Room, in which she says she was upset about Uzi's decision to take their disagreement over resurfaced tweets public.

"Idgaf if it was 2012 he said it was fake instead of old & since he want to run to the internet about it here y'all go!!!!" she wrote in the removed post.

It's unclear if Uzi and JT have since made up, but the couple reportedly began dating back in 2019; however, they didn't make their relationship public until 2021.

For JT's birthday back in December, Uzi surprised her with a new McLaren.

Check out Uzi and JT's tweets below.

