A photo emerged this morning of Lil Uzi Vert locking lips with a mysterious woman. Of course, it didn't take long for people to begin prying about who she was and Uzi's general relationship status. TheShadeRoom found clearer pictures of the woman, fueling even more speculation surrounding Uzi's apparent love interest.

Just hours after the photo was shared onto social media, Uzi has come through trying to clear the air. Apparently, the woman isn't anyone he knows. Admitting he was on some "rockstar sh*t" at the time, he said the photo was old. "I don’t do the internet telling my personal life but ....... I don’t fuck with that girl I don’t lie if I fuck with somebody I tell the truth A fan asked for a kiss and my high as did it on some rockstar shit I be forgetting I’m black so it look bad," he tweeted along with a facepalm emoji. "Shit old I don’t even got braces."

While Uzi claims that he doesn't know this woman at all, he has recently been romantically linked to JT from the City Girls. Neither of them have confirmed the rumors but in a recent interview with the Breakfast Club, JT broke out into laugher and seemingly blushed while attempting to clear the rumors.