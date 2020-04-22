Lil Uzi Vert, Roddy Ricch, Wiz Khalifa, Cardi B, and many other Warner Music Group artists' past performances will be featured in the upcoming PlayOn Fest, a virtual music festival benefitting COVID-19 relief efforts. The coronavirus pandemic has impacted the music industry in many ways, most severely the touring and live performance sector. In an effort to keep the spirit of live music alive, Warner Music Group is launching the inaugural PlayOn fest hosted by LL Cool J.

Stressing that "music is not cancelled," the live streamed event will give viewers the opportunity to “relive epic performances” from tons of different artists over the years. Along with the aforementioned rappers, the lineup includes hip hop acts such as A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Gucci Mane, Kevin Gates, Rico Nasty, Saweetie, and many more. The one-time only virtual festival will also be streaming a never-before-released performance by the late Nipsey Hussle from his Victory Lap album release party back in 2018. Check out the full lineup below:

PlayOn Fest will take place over the course of three days beginning this Friday, April 24th, at 12:00pm EST. The event will stream for 72 hours straight exclusively on Songkick’s YouTube channel. Exclusive PlayOn Fest merch has been made available for pre-sale, with all profits going toward the World Health Organization (WHO)'s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Throughout the duration of the event, viewers will also be encouraged to make direct donations to the fund in order to help the WHO "to track and understand the spread of the virus; to ensure patients get the care they need and frontline workers get essential supplies and information; and to accelerate development of a vaccine and treatments for all who need them." Don't miss out on this exciting event!

