Lil Uzi Vert's war against Generation Now and DJ Drama continues, even if the label heads publicly show their support for him. Now, Uzi's beef with DJ Drama isn't new. They've gone at it, or at least Uzi's gone at Drama, on several occasions since the beginning of the year which prompted Uzi's brief retirement. With fans steadily waiting on Eternal Atake, it's still unclear if Drama and Don Cannon are holding the project hostage as Uzi's previously suggested.

Last week, Uzi went on a rant on Twitter where he not only aired out DJ Drama and Don Cannon but also his relationship with Playboi Carti, and several producers that he's had issues with in the past. All of these tweets led up to Uzi's preview of his forthcoming track, "Futsal Shuffle." The rapper shared a snippet of the song while showing off the song's accompanying dance moves.

Despite Uzi's less than kind words for Drama, the Generation Now head honcho hit social media with his attempt at the Futsal Shuffle in support of Uzi. The Philly rapper hit Twitter with a screenshot from Drama's vid with an old man emoji with the hashtag, #Futsalshuffle1920. "I can even make the old folks shuffle FUTSALSHUFFLE 1920," he wrote on Twitter.

Well, hopefully this means that we'll actually get Uzi's "Futsal Shuffle" before the year ends.