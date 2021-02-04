Lil Uzi Vert certainly marches to the beat of his own drum. He has never been one to shy away from going against the grain. Oftentimes, his antics are more entertaining than they are shocking but over the weekend, he revealed his latest flex: a $24M diamond implanted into his forehead. It's an ambitious move, for sure. One that he might regret down the line.



Lisa Lake/Getty Images

Since making the announcement, Sauce Walka's made it very clear that he feels Uzi's is copying the dermal piercing he got last year. He went off on a rant at the time Uzi shared the news. "Keep following The leader lol YALL LOOK AT @eliantte @liluzivert GETTIN TO COPY A N***A DRIP," said Sauce Walka before continuing his rant earlier today. "Put it in your cheekbone? Put it in your chin? Put it in your forehead? Who he think he is? Avatar?"

Sauce Walka might be taking the credit prematurely. It wasn't him that actually influenced Lil Uzi Vert but Lil B. Lil Uzi took to Twitter to share a screenshot of Lil B from the "Tiny Pants Bitch" music video with a jeweled bindi. Of course, Uzi took it to extremes by getting the jewel implanted into his forehead. The Based God caught wind of the shout out, replying to Uzi, "FAMILY XOXXOXO - Lil B."

