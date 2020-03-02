Out of absolutely nowhere, Lil Uzi Vert released a new single titled "That Way" a few days ago, sampling the Backstreet Boys and possibly commencing the rollout for his long-awaited album Eternal Atake. Exploring a different type of vibe from what we've become used to from the Philadelphia artist, Uzi embraced a smooth persona but it looks like we're getting the old energy back on his next joint.

Taking to Twitter, Lil Uzi Vert revealed that he will soon be releasing another new single called "Baby Pluto." Without offering up too much information about the track, the 25-year-old confirmed that it would sound different from the softer tones of "That Way."



Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

"That way was some ORENJI shit it’s cool it’s sweet it’s nice ....but Baby Pluto gonna take you outer space girl," said the rapper, promoting the nickname he recently gave himself.

The often misunderstood artist continued describing the sound of his upcoming song, telling fans that it is "off da drank" and that it would not feature any "commercial flows." Judging from the fan reaction to his social media posts, it's safe to say that people are excited about this development in the Philly star's career.

For months, Lil Uzi Vert was unable to release any new music but, ever since he signed a new deal with Roc Nation, he has been getting back on his grind. Are you excited to hear "Baby Pluto?"