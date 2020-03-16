Lil Uzi Vert has finally come out of his bubble to bless us with tons of music. A little over a week ago, he came through with the long-awaited album Eternal Atake only to follow it up a week later with the deluxe edition that includes LUV Vs. The World 2. Unfortunately, the cover art to one of the singles from the project turned into the focus of an allegation of plagiarism. A Korean artist claimed that his artwork was essentially plagiarized for the "That Way" cover art, airing out his frustrations on social media over the weekend.

Making headlines throughout the day, clearly, Lil Uzi Vert wasn't aware that the artwork he used for "That Way" was inspired by the artist who goes by @hugeriver8 on Instagram. That is until now. "Hey I’m not a mean person or a thief I get inspired a lot," Uzi wrote in the comment section. "If you want Money I will have my team contact and give you Money. Signed… Baby Pluto. P.S. You are a great artist."

The artist who did the cover art for "That Way" later acknowledged the brief debacle and said that he's making sure the original artist does get paid. "This guy covered the whole ordeal pretty well. No I'm not mad at Uzi and yes I'm gonna make the original artist happy," he said on his IG Story.

Peep the posts below.