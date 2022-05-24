Lil Uzi Vert has fired back at his fans on Twitter, after receiving backlash in response to his latest snippet. The unreleased track comes ahead of the release of Uzi's long-awaited, The Pink Tape.

"They just tryna hear the real deal and I only let them hear the fake," Uzi wrote in a tweet. "I am stepping bad on this album and y’all ain’t hear nothin maybe alil but nothin. Trust me."



Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

When one fan asked Uzi if he's scared about falling off, Uzi shot back: "Hell no I’m not scared I got that shit on god and I don’t even be saying on god nothin to talk about."

"Trust me you will be back they always come back," he added in another post.

Fans have been waiting for a new full-length solo album from Uzi since 2020, when they were blessed with Eternal Atake and its deluxe version, Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2. As for The Pink Tape, details still remain sparse. He's been teasing the record since 2021, mentioning collaborating with Travis Scott, Grimes, Charlie Heat, and more on social media; however, the project still doesn't have a release date.

Earlier this month, Uzi stated on social media that he's "going back into classic mode," but if this snippet is a sign of things to come, fans may be doubtful.

Check out Uzi's rant on Twitter below.