Lil Uzi Vert previously promised that he would release new music the next time Playboi Carti drops but, after bullying the Atlanta rapper for weeks, he's just going to release his new single anyways.

Earlier this year, Lil Uzi Vert absolutely took over the music industry by dropping Eternal Atake, his long-awaited album. Just seven days later, he released the deluxe edition, which contained a whole other album in the tracklist. One of the highest-selling artists of the year, the Philadelphia rapper is about to make his mark once more.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

According to a since-deleted tweet, which was saved by Elliott Wilson, Lil Uzi Vert will be releasing new music today. He made the announcement by responding to a fan who was asking for help with their mental health.

"Hey bro any helpful words to get me thru depression?" asked the fan. "Imma drop a song today," replied Uzi Vert.

The post has since been deleted but, considering he made the announcement to one of his fans struggling with their mental health, it would be pretty cruel if he didn't keep his word.

Over the last week, Uzi has been teasing a new song called "Sasuke," which he also started using as a nickname. Could that be what's on the way?