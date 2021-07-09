mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Lil Uzi Vert Releases "Pump Up The Jam" On "Space Jam: A New Legacy" Soundtrack

Alex Zidel
July 09, 2021 10:41
Pump Up The Jam
Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert pumps up the jam on his "Space Jam: A New Legacy" soundtrack song.


Lil Uzi Vert understood the assignment when he was contacted to feature on the Space Jam: A New Legacy soundtrack. Everything that the Philadelphia rapper has touched recently has turned to fire as Uzi continues his remarkable stretch of new music releases, coming through with "Pump Up The Jam" from the movie's OST.

The soundtrack features Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Lil Baby, Chance the Rapper, Joyner Lucas, SAINt JHN, and more. Lil Uzi Vert's contribution has earned rave reviews early on though with fans celebrating his inclusion on the project. Reworking a classic record, Uzi gave a new twist to "Pump Up The Jam" and packed in as many basketball references as he could on the two-minute record.

If you've been waiting for new music from Lil Uzi, look no further. Check out the new track below.

Quotable Lyrics:

How I end up in Space Jam?
My Jordan's, they be Space Jams
This a spaceship, not a Lamb'
I just crossed over your mans
Did it in front of her friends
Why they keep playing my right side
WhÐµn the ball in my left hand?

