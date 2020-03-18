Lil Uzi Vert is bringing his penchant for the galaxy to the merch world. The artist is dropping a line of clothing, accessories, and even homeware inspired by his Eternal Atake album and the era's outer space aesthetics. The line includes various items featuring the album cover and/or title, Uzi's likeness, alien and planet imagery, and more. A pair of sweatpants offered in three different colourways—black, white, and a purple ombré pattern—include glitter symbols, the No. 27, and the album name. An airbrushed Uzi appears on the front of one of the T-shirts along with the album title, and the album cover itself appears on another set of T-shirts and hoodies. The phrase, "‘eternal atake changed my life’ – human, 2020," is emblazoned on multiple garments, including hoodies and T-shirts in various colourways. Glow-in-the-dark T-shirts and hoodies read, "VISITOR" and the album title on the back and "MISSING!" on the front, along with a list of Uzi's alter egos. These alternate names appear on a variety of other T-shirts and hoodies as well.

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images for TIDAL

As for non-clothing offerings, Uzi is selling black light posters of both the album cover and deluxe cover. The most original product in the merch line, however, has to be the cover art accessory tray, which features the phrase "prepare for lift off." All items are available for pre-order now on Uzi's webstore, ahead of the official launch on May 15th. Each purchase includes a digital copy of Eternal Atake (Deluxe) - LUV vs. The World 2.