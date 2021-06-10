This life is meant to be lived to the fullest, and Lil Uzi Vert isn't going to spend his time moping around. The celebrated rapper has recently taken over social media with images of his sweet nothings with girlfriend JT from City Girls, and regardless of the trolling they may receive, they want to enjoy their life out loud.

Uzi has often been photographed making a fan's day by stopping to pose for pictures, and he recently hopped on Twitter to set the public straight. While many other artists often take hard stances or attempt to appear more unapproachable than they actually are, Uzi shared that he's not going to put on an act to be more "gangster" than he truly is.



Frazer Harrison / Staff / Getty Images

"Im a happy person and I vibe with my fans if you see me I’m not gonna act gangster because that not what I am or who I am .... it’s okay 2 smile," he tweeted with a few emojis. "I’m myself." Soon, thousands of people commented on the post and several shared their personal experiences of meeting the Eternal Atake star.

Some people posted their selfies with Uzi while others shared videos that showed the rapper just dancing along and enjoying life. It seems that Uzi wants to change the narrative of what a rapper is supposed to be, so check out his post and a few responses below.