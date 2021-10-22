Lil Uzi Vert Reflects On "Thankful" From Kawhi Leonard's New Album "Culture Jam, Vol. 1"

Basketball and hip-hop have been intertwined for as long as we can remember. We've seen countless professional basketball players transition into rap, and vice-versa. In the last few months, we've seen artists including J. Cole and Sheck Wes live out their hoop dreams. On the other side, Damian Lillard, Marvin Bagley, Lonzo Ball, and others continue to drop music throughout the NBA season.

On Friday, Los Angeles Clippers superstar Kawhi Leonard entered the world of music with his first-ever album release for Culture Jam, Vol. 1, which includes features from YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Polo G, Rod Wave, and more. Lil Uzi Vert helped hype up the project too with his new record "Thankful," which is third on the tracklist.

The new Working On Dying-produced record is slower-paced than most Uzi songs, featuring the rapper opening up and bragging over a piano-driven beat.

The new seven-song project is available now. Check out Lil Uzi Vert's "Thankful" below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Everything you tryna show me, I already seen it

Everything you tryna show me, I already done

Put diamonds on my pinky and my index and my thumb

I don't even care because that bih didn't want a Demon