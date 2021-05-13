It appears Lil Uzi Vert has a new place to call home. According to reports, the Philly rapper has just copped himself a $4.4 million dollar mansion in California’s Bell Canyon, which is on the outskirts of the San Fernando Valley.

According to TheDirt.com, the a “one of a kind architectural masterpiece” is on 1.5 acres of land and two stories tall, with five and a half bathrooms, and panoramic views of the valley via the glass-walled construction. It’s also got a massive, open-floor plan, a convenient and picturesque patio, an outdoor kitchen/bar area for entertaining, and of course, an outdoor pool tucked under one of its balconies. Other amenities in the Bell Canyon community include a private park, hiking trails, tennis courts, and an equestrian center.

Bennett Raglin/ Getty Images

The $4.4 million price tag is nothing to Uzi, who currently has a $24 million diamond implanted in his forehead and drives around in million dollar custom Bugatti’s. Check out some of the pictures of the home right here and let us know what you think. You already know JT about to be livin’ it up over there.

Uzi is currently recording and working on his next project which he’s been teasing for weeks. He recently said it’s going to be “legendary”. We’ll keep you posted moving forward.

